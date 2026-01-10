A 32-year-old man from Yeroskipou, Stylianos Genis, lost his life in a car accident on Saturday morning.

According to Paphos assistant police chief Michalis Nikolaou, the incident occurred at around 8.50am on a dirt road in the rural village of Pentalia. Genis reportedly lost control of his vehicle, which veered off the road and ended up in a ravine.

The driver sustained fatal injuries.

Authorities say Genis had visited the area with a 35-year-old friend to train their hunting dogs. The friend, along with the dogs, had left the vehicle before the accident occurred.

The body of the victim was recovered by members of the fire brigade and transferred to the Paphos morgue.

The scene remains cordoned off as Paphos police continue to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.