Enterprise Europe Network, whose coordinator in Cyprus is the Chamber of Commerce (Keve) has announced an international webinar to be held on January 16, 2026, aimed at informing Cypriot entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) about the intellectual property protections and market opportunities available under the new Advanced Framework Agreement between the European Union and Chile.

The event, titled “Intellectual Property and the Advanced Framework Agreement: Exploring Opportunities for SMEs in Chile and the European Union”, is being organised by the Eurochile Business Foundation and the Latin America IP SME Helpdesk, in collaboration with the Santiago Chamber of Commerce.

Starting at 14:00, the session will be conducted in a virtual format with presentations delivered in both English and Spanish.

Intellectual property specialists will provide practical information and highlight specific opportunities arising from the Advanced Framework Agreement, which is designed to help businesses protect their innovation and scale up on an international level, according to organisers.

The seminar is specifically tailored for SMEs interested in expanding into the Chilean or EU markets, as well as entrepreneurs, exporters, and international trade consultants.

Innovation and research professionals are also encouraged to attend to gain a deeper understanding of the intellectual property landscape within the framework of this bilateral cooperation.

Participants will focus on identifying market opportunities and Geographical Indications, while learning how to promote innovation through cross-border partnerships.

Registration for the event is currently open and is being offered free of charge to all interested parties.

Further information or queries regarding the seminar can be directed to the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry via telephone at 22889749, 22889769, or 22889766, or via email at [email protected].