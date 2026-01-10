Overnight Friday, targeted police operations saw five arrests, 262 traffic violations, over 730 vehicle checks, and 41 premise inspections aimed at preventing crime and ensuring public order.

Two wanted persons were arrested in Nicosia and Limassol on warrants for burglary and theft respectively.

One individual was arrested in Paphos for causing disturbance, while two others were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

More than 730 vehicles were stopped for inspection, with more than 910 people checked.

An additional 41 inspections of premises were carried out to curb illegal behaviour. Six complaints arose for violations of operating licenses.

Traffic checks resulted in 216 complaints for various traffic violations, including 38 for driving under the influence of alcohol, while four drivers tested positive for drugs.

Over 580 alcohol tests were conducted on drivers, while ten vehicles were seized over traffic offenses.

Police said these operations form part of a wider, ongoing and intensified preventive strategy, with stepped-up police presence, targeted checks and immediate action across all districts to deter crime and boost citizens’ sense of security.