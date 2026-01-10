A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were caught by police at 11.30am on Friday after being caught driving dangerously on stolen motorcycles in Nicosia.

Police officers stopped the teenagers for a check after it emerged that the two motorcycles, with cylinder volumes of 150 and 125 cubic centimetres respectively, were reported stolen on January 7 and January 8.

The minors were arrested for flagrant offences and taken to the central police station in Nicosia, where their guardians were summoned.

The two were released later in the day on Friday and will be summoned at a later stage to facilitate investigations into the case.