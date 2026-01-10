A 27-year-old man was arrested by police in connection with burglary and theft cases in Nicosia, shortly after 8pm on Friday.

The first case involves a burglary at accounting offices in Nicosia, carried out between December 23 and January 3. The second concerns a break-in at a residence in Strovolos on the night of January 5.

According to information under investigation, a laptop was stolen from the accounting office, while a sum of money and a wallet containing two bank cards were taken from the residence.

One of the stolen bank cards was later used to make a small payment at a cafe in Nicosia.

The police investigation yielded evidence against the 27-year-old, leading to an arrest warrant. On Friday, January 9, 2026, officers released his photo and details to aid in his identification.

Around 8:15pm on Friday, traffic police stopped the 27-year-old driving a car on the Larnaca-Famagusta highway for a check.

Pursuant to the warrant, officers took the 27-year-old to Oroklini police station, where they arrested him.

Police continue investigations into the burglary and theft cases, while separately probing the man for traffic violations, determined by traffic officers to include driving without a licence or insurance certificate when stopped for a check.