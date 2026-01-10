On Saturday, the weather will be overwhelmingly cloudy with isolated rain showers and a chance of isolated storms, as well as snowfall in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 17 degrees Celsius inland, around 19 degrees on the coast and 6 degrees in the higher mountains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow mainly southwest to west at 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough and rough in the west and north.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast. Isolated rain showers are expected in the western parts of the island, whilst snow is forecast in the higher mountains.

The temperature will drop to 8 degrees Celsius inland, around 11 degrees on the south and east coasts, around 13 degrees on the west and north coasts and to 3 degrees in the higher mountains, where frost is expected to form locally.

Moderate to strong winds will continue to blow mainly southwesterly at up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough and rough.

Local rains, isolated storms, and snow are expected in the higher mountains on Sunday and Monday, while on Tuesday, isolated storms may hit the island.



The weather is not expected to change much until Monday, when it will slowly get colder, staying below average for this time of year.



On Saturday morning, the snow in Troodos Square reached a height of 4 centimetres.