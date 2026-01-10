Visitors flocked to the Troodos mountains early Saturday amid snow, fog, and light rain, but police say roads remain open, ice-free, and fully manageable with caution.

The largest snow accumulation is found mainly at the higher points and the peak of Troodos, while snow has also covered the square. The scene is completed by fog, which at times limits visibility.

Police spokesperson Vyron Vyronos said that despite the weather phenomena, the presence of the public is noticeable, adding that no problems have been recorded so far.

According to the spokesman, the road network remains open, with no ice formations.

“The situation on the roads is manageable and there are no particular problems. However, due to the fog and wet road surfaces, increased caution is required from drivers,” he said.

He explained that the low visibility, as well as the slipperiness, make careful driving necessary, with low speeds and adherence to safety distances.

He assured that the police will be on constant alert, monitoring the situation, which for now “remains fully under control.”