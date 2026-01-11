Cyprus has requested assistance from abroad in relation to a controversial video that emerged on Thursday, which contains references to alleged suspicious funding and investment activities.

According to information obtained by the Cyprus News Agency, authorities in Nicosia sought support on Thursday and Friday from specialised teams in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom and France, as investigations already under way continue to intensify.

Police are working in close cooperation with the Legal Service, with all available data currently under evaluation.

Previously, former energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis, who is among those appearing in the video, presented himself to police on Friday and gave an official statement, providing information in his possession. The material is now being assessed by investigators.

At the same time, police are awaiting forensic and technical reports from specialised departments, including the cybercrime unit and the criminal investigation department, police spokespersons said.

As regards the possibility of taking statements from other individuals shown in the video, police said there is currently no update.

Police stressed that the scope of the investigation is clearly defined and that the probe covers the full content of the video.

Investigations are also continuing into the account that uploaded the video on the X platform, including its origin and any links connected to the material.

The video, which was posted on X, allegedly records conversations between former energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis, the director of the President’s Office Charalambos Charalambous, and Cyfield Group chief executive Giorgos Chrysochos, with a person presented as an investor from the Netherlands.