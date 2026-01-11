Police arrested eight people across Cyprus overnight as part of intensified preventive operations aimed at tackling crime and maintaining public order, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police, dynamic and targeted operations continued throughout the night, with an increased presence at key locations in urban areas. The aim, they said, was to prevent serious criminal activity, protect the public and safeguard public order.

During the operations, four people were arrested in Nicosia for driving under the influence of alcohol. Three of them recorded breathalyser readings above 70 micrograms, while a fourth was arrested for failing to provide a satisfactory breath sample.

In Limassol, two further arrests were made. One person was detained for dangerous driving, including running a red light, and driving under the influence of alcohol, with a final reading of 85 micrograms. The second was arrested for assaulting and verbally abusing a police officer.

In addition, members of the Police Traffic Department (Opod) arrested two more individuals for drink-driving.

Extensive checks were also carried out at a number of premises during the same night, with the aim of preventing and suppressing unlawful behaviour at an early stage.

On the road network, more than 1,140 checks were conducted, resulting in over 250 traffic violations. Of these, 53 involved driving under the influence of alcohol, while 59 concerned speeding offences.

As part of traffic offence investigations, police impounded 18 cars, one motorcycle and one electric bicycle.

Police said the operations form part of a broad, ongoing and increasingly reinforced preventive plan, involving heightened police presence, targeted checks and immediate operational action in all districts, with the aim of preventing crime and boosting public confidence in public safety.