The fire service responded to 30 incidents in the past 24 hours, including 13 fires and 17 special assistance calls, according to a post on X by its spokesperson Andreas Kettis.

He said the fire service also assisted in the rescue operation following a fatal vehicle rollover in Paphos on Friday.

In total, the fire service responded to 249 incidents over the past week.

Regarding the fatal crash in Paphos, rescuers used specialised equipment to free the victim, who was then placed on a stretcher and lifted to road level. In cooperation with ambulance crews, the victim was transferred to an ambulance and taken to the accident and emergency department of Paphos General Hospital.

The fire service also responded to a vehicle fire following a collision with another private car on the Limassol–Nicosia motorway. The occupants had exited the vehicles before firefighters arrived, while two people were transported by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital’s emergency department.

The first vehicle sustained extensive damage as a result of the fire.

In a separate incident shortly after 10pm on Friday, the fire service responded to a vehicle fire involving a car parked at the side of a road in Engomi. The vehicle suffered extensive damage, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.