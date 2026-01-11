Feeling seen, rooted, connected to the island

In Cyprus, you see the paradox all around you: tight-knit villages, strong family ties, and warm greetings. Yet many still feel alone.

Recent pieces have explored this tension: the heartbreak of making and losing friends and how, despite island life, Cyprus tends to be one of the loneliest countries in the world.

Living alone here doesn’t mean being independent – often it means missing a human anchor. And that absence of belonging isn’t just emotional. Belonging is medicine for the body and the mind.

Research shows that people who report a stronger sense of community, social support and connection tend to experience lower rates of depression, anxiety, and stress, and better overall mental health. A scoping review of social connection studies found that trusted relationships emerged as one of the strongest predictors of lower depression risk. And in neighbourhood studies, a higher sense of community is linked to fewer depressive symptoms.

The physical health benefits are equally compelling. The World Health Organisation now emphasises that social connection is a crucial determinant of health – isolation is associated with higher risks of heart disease, stroke, dementia and early mortality. And the U.S. Surgeon General’s recent report states that poor relationships increase the risk of heart disease by around 29 per cent and stroke by 32 per cent.

In short, belonging buffers stress – when life presses in, having trusted people to lean on reduces the biological wear and tear of chronic cortisol surges. And here’s how it plays out locally…

When you follow up with a friend for coffee, pop in on a neighbour, join a village club, or volunteer once a month, you’re not just being social – you’re reinforcing a network that protects your mental and physical health.

You don’t have to lead a community movement. Send a message to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. Invite a colleague for lunch. Go to a church service, music night, or local gathering. Make even small traditions – a fortnightly walk with a friend, a Sunday shared lunch – and defend them.

Because feeling good in Cyprus isn’t just about sunshine and scenery. It’s about feeling seen, rooted, connected. Belonging is one of the most powerful health tools we already have – let’s not leave it unused.