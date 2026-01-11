Protesters gathered outside the Iranian Emabssy in Nicosia for a second time on Sunday.

The protests come following mass protests in the country, and heightened security issues, with Tehran’s politicians in a war of words with the US.

In Nicosia, dozens of people gathered, with many holding signs saying ‘Freedom to Iran’.

Tehran threatened on Sunday to retaliate against Israel and U.S. military bases in the event of U.S. strikes on Iran, issuing the warning as Israeli sources said Israel was on high alert for the possibility of any U.S. intervention.

With Iran’s clerical establishment facing the biggest anti-government protests since 2022, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days, warning Iranian leaders against using force against demonstrators. On Saturday, Trump said the U.S. stands “ready to help”.