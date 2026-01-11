Deputy minister for European affairs Marilena Raouna will present the priorities of Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union on Monday, during her participation in the meeting of the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of Parliaments of the European Union (COSAC).

According to an announcement by the Cyprus EU presidency, the meeting will begin at 9.30am and will be hosted at the Nicosia Conference Centre. It is being organised by the House of Representatives.

During the meeting, Raouna will outline the main priorities of the Cypriot presidency and will then take part in an exchange of views with the chairs of parliamentary committees on European affairs from the national parliaments of EU member states, as well as from candidate countries.