The Republic of Cyprus is part of the solution and never part of the problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, adding that those who are troubled by the country’s actions and initiatives are the ones creating difficulties.

Christodoulides was speaking at an event honouring the fighters of the 1963–64 Turkish insurgency, held at the ceremonial hall of the Archangel Cultural Foundation of Kykkos Monastery.

He said the Republic of Cyprus, which has proudly assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union as of January 1, is following a path of responsibility and is taking on an active role — “with actions, not words” — as a pillar of security and stability in a region of particular geostrategic importance.

“That role may disturb some,” he said.

Referring to developments surrounding the Cyprus problem, the president said historical events confirm Turkey’s long-standing partition plans, noting that a decade after the 1963–64 insurgency, the Turkish invasion followed, leading to the occupation of 37 per cent of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus — a situation that, he said, regrettably continues to this day.

Addressing those present, Christodoulides reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the struggle for liberation and reunification.

“I want to take this opportunity, before all of you whose struggle allows us today to speak of the Republic of Cyprus, to repeat our absolute dedication to the effort for the liberation and reunification of our homeland,” he said.

He described the current situation as unacceptable and unsustainable, stressing that it cannot constitute the future of Cyprus. For this reason, he said, the government has been working from the outset on the basis of a specific plan and clear strategy to restore the country’s territorial integrity and reunite the island.

The president reiterated that alongside efforts to end the occupation and reunify Cyprus — which he described as the government’s highest priority — work is also under way to strengthen all aspects of the country’s national power, both domestically and internationally.

He referred, among other issues, to efforts to build a strong and resilient economy, modernise the state, and address migration challenges, all of which he said contribute to strengthening Cyprus’ deterrent capacity.

At the international level, Christodoulides said Cyprus has emerged as a hub of stability, a transit point for the safe evacuation of civilians, a corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid, and “a beacon illuminating the path of peace and cooperation”.

In his speech, the president paid tribute to the volunteer fighters who defended the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus during the 1963–64 period. He also underlined the importance of ongoing efforts to identify and record all volunteers — estimated at around 12,000 — so that the state can fulfil its moral obligation of symbolic but meaningful recognition of each individual’s contribution.

“Our gratitude will forever accompany the memory of all these fighters — these genuine and selfless patriots — of whom, as the Republic of Cyprus and as a people, we are rightfully proud,” he said.