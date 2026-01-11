An increase in seasonal infections is being recorded at the paediatric clinic of Makarios Hospital, with a further rise possible in the coming days due to seasonal factors, the clinic’s director Dr Elena Papamichael said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Papamichael said cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other seasonal infections have increased in recent weeks. She clarified, however, that despite the rise in cases, the clinic is not currently operating at full capacity.

“At this stage we are seeing a number of cases, but the paediatric clinic is not overcrowded,” she said.

According to her, one child is currently hospitalised with RSV, while four others are recovering from influenza A and other co-morbid conditions. She added that no coronavirus-related hospitalisations have been recorded at the clinic in recent days.

Asked whether the number of cases is higher compared to previous years, she said that the period between January and March traditionally sees an increase in seasonal infections.

“We are moving at similar levels to last year,” she said, adding that “a possible increase in the coming days cannot be ruled out and will become clearer in practice”.

On the hospital’s preparedness to deal with a potential further rise in cases, she said Makarios Hospital is on “full alert”.

“There is also readiness from the intensive care units to manage more serious cases, should this be necessary,” she said.

She added that in the event of a significant surge and full occupancy of available beds, cooperation is in place with other Okypy hospitals across all cities.

So far, hospital beds have not been fully occupied, while ICU occupancy at Makarios Hospital has recently stood at around two-thirds capacity. “If needed, we will be able to respond,” she said.

Dr Papamichael also addressed parents, noting that most are already following paediatricians’ guidance and that vulnerable children have been vaccinated against influenza.

She stressed the importance of avoiding visits and crowded environments when infections are present, ensuring good ventilation of indoor spaces, maintaining personal hygiene and frequent handwashing. Those who are unwell, she said, should remain at home to help prevent further spread of infections.