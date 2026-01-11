Two people were arrested on Saturday in Larnaca and Limassol in connection with the illegal possession of narcotic substances, police said.

According to a statement from the police communications branch, the first case occurred shortly before noon in Larnaca, when a 39-year-old man riding a motorcycle on Kyriakou Matsi Avenue was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 51-year-old woman, under circumstances still under investigation.

The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Larnaca General Hospital.

Following a tip-off, members of the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (Ykan) in Larnaca visited the man at the hospital. A body search led to the discovery of 24 nylon sachets containing methamphetamine, with a total gross weight of approximately 14.7 grams, in his possession.

The 39-year-old was arrested for a flagrant offence. Further checks revealed that he was riding the motorcycle without a driving licence or valid insurance certificate.

In a second case, Ykan officers in Limassol carried out a search at the home of a 24-year-old man.

During the search, police found three nylon sachets containing cocaine, with a total gross weight of approximately 2.2 grams, as well as a set of precision scales inside a safe.

The 24-year-old was arrested for a flagrant offence. Police also seized €1,875 in cash, which will be examined to determine whether it is linked to the trafficking of narcotic substances.

Investigations by Ykan in Larnaca and Limassol are continuing.