A yellow weather warning for rain and locally strong thunderstorms will come into effect from Sunday evening, the Meteorological Department announced.

The warning will be in force from 9pm on Sunday until 9pm on Monday.

During this period, Cyprus is expected to be affected at intervals by a combination of rainfall and isolated strong thunderstorms, with coastal areas likely to experience the most intense weather phenomena.

The Meteorological Department said hail may also occur during thunderstorms.

Snowfall is expected in the higher mountain areas, where conditions could be locally and temporarily heavy.

Rainfall intensity is forecast to range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, while total precipitation may locally exceed 55 millimetres over a 24-hour period, particularly in coastal and mountainous regions.