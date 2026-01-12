The College of Commissioners of the European Union will pay an official visit to Cyprus on January, 15 and 16 in the context of its contacts with the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, in its capacity as the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The aim of the visit is to strengthen and further deepen cooperation between the European institutions and the Republic of Cyprus through high-level meetings and exchanges of views on policy issues of mutual interest, an announcement says.

Meetings between the European Commissioners and Ministers and Deputy Ministers of the Cypriot government will take place at the New Port of Limassol and will be structured around four thematic sections.

At the same time, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

After the completion of the individual meetings, a plenary session will be held, followed by a joint press conference.

The programme of the visit also includes a tour along the Green Line in Nicosia, as well as a guided visit to the open-air photographic exhibition entitled “The Cyprus Issue,” located on Ledinis Street within the walled city of Nicosia. The exhibition was created by the Press and Information Office of the Republic of Cyprus.