All teenage boys born in 2010 and reaching the age of 16 have been called to submit their conscript information declaration within 2026.

The defence ministry said on Monday that the procedure can only be done online at https://www.gov.cy/service/dilosi-stoicheion-stratefsimou/. To do this, a gov.cy verified profile is necessary.

By law, those failing to submit their declaration in the given timeframe are liable for prosecution and imprisonment of up to six months and/or a fine not exceeding €1,000.

Once verified, the teens can apply for an exit permit through the platform and receive a certificate within three days of submitting the application.

To facilitate parents and guardians with children attending special schools, the applications can be filled in by hand at school.

More information can be found at military offices across Cyprus as follows:

Nicosia, Kyrenia, Morphou: 22417130, 22417131, 22417135

Limassol: 25413366, 25413368, 25369850

Famagusta, Larnaca: 24625376, 24411300, 24411302

Paphos 26933270, 25413949