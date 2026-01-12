There are only a few days left until the Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, January 18, transforming the capital into a meeting point for runners, sports fans and visitors from Cyprus and abroad.

Registrations are continuing and are proving particularly encouraging, with interest remaining high among both local runners and participants travelling from various parts of the world especially for the event.

This year there have been registrations from distant countries and cities such as Alaska, Colombia, the United States, Tokyo, Melbourne, Malaysia, the Philippines, Bahrain, Dubai, Toronto, and Tanzania, confirming the international character of the event. In Europe, interest extends from one end of the continent to the other: from the northernmost point of Finland to the southernmost point of Madeira, Portugal.

The Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon is expected to offer a complete experience of sport, participation, and energy, with Nicosia welcoming thousands of runners and visitors. Those interested can still register until the next few days via the official website of the event: https://nicosiamarathon.com/