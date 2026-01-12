Global air passenger demand rose by 5.7 per cent in November 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), increased by 5.7 per cent year-on-year, while total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), rose by 5.4 per cent.

As a result, the global passenger load factor climbed 0.3 percentage points to 83.7 per cent, marking a record high for November.

International traffic was once again the main driver of expansion, rising 7.7 per cent year-on-year.

Capacity on international routes grew by 7.1 per cent, pushing the international load factor to 84 per cent, 0.4 points higher than in November 2024.

Meanwhile, domestic demand increased 2.7 per cent year-on-year. Domestic capacity rose too, leaving the domestic load factor unchanged at 83.2 per cent.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said “November 2025 saw continued strong demand for air travel with year-on-year growth of 5.7 per cent.”

He said that “load factors reached a new record of 83.7 per cent for the month as airlines continued to satisfy growing passenger demand amid continuing capacity constraints stemming from challenges in the aerospace supply chain.”

He added that “the new year’s resolution for the manufacturing sector must be to increase production to meet the needs of their airline customers,” noting that “the backlog of more than 17,000 aircraft orders that we reached in 2025 must be reduced in 2026.”

Looking at the total market by region, Africa recorded the strongest growth, with demand rising 12.6 per cent year-on-year, while capacity increased 9.1 per cent. As a result, the region’s load factor improved by 2.3 points to 75.1 per cent, although it remained the lowest among all regions.

Asia-Pacific carriers saw demand increase by 7.8 per cent, with capacity up 6.8 per cent, pushing the load factor to 85.4 per cent, up 0.7 points from a year earlier.

European airlines reported a 6.1 per cent rise in demand, while capacity grew 5.4 per cent. The load factor climbed 0.5 points to 86 per cent, the highest among all regions.

In the Middle East, demand increased by 9.5 per cent year-on-year, with capacity up 9.2 per cent, lifting the load factor by 0.2 points to 81.5 per cent.

Latin American and Caribbean carriers recorded a 3.9 per cent increase in demand, while capacity rose by the same margin. The load factor edged down 0.1 points to 84.2 per cent.

By contrast, North American carriers saw demand rise by just 0.1 per cent, while capacity increased 1.4 per cent, pushing the load factor down 1.1 points to 80.3 per cent.

Turning specifically to international passenger markets, global international RPK growth stood at 7.7 per cent year-on-year, with the international load factor, at 84 per cent, also reaching a November record.

Asia-Pacific airlines recorded a 9.3 per cent increase in international demand, while capacity rose 8.7 per cent, lifting the load factor to 85.8 per cent, up 0.5 points.

Traffic between China and Japan slowed to single-digit growth for the first time in 2025, partly reflecting geopolitical tensions.

European carriers posted a 6.8 per cent rise in international demand, with capacity increasing 6.1 per cent and the load factor reaching 85.6 per cent, up 0.5 points.

North American airlines saw international demand grow 4 per cent, while capacity rose 4.2 per cent, leaving the load factor slightly lower at 81 per cent, down 0.1 points. Overall, the region has recorded ten consecutive months of year-on-year declines in load factor.

Middle Eastern carriers reported a 9.6 per cent increase in international demand, with capacity up 9.2 per cent, lifting the load factor to 81.4 per cent, up 0.3 points.

Latin American airlines saw international demand rise 4.4 per cent, while capacity increased 4.7 per cent, nudging the load factor down 0.2 points to 83.9 per cent.

African airlines again stood out, recording an 11.2 per cent increase in international demand, while capacity rose 8.5 per cent, pushing the load factor up 1.8 points to 74.3 per cent.

Domestic traffic rose 2.7 per cent in November compared with a year earlier, supported by strong growth in Brazil and India. Domestic traffic in the US was the only major market to record a decline, possibly linked to the government shutdown, as mentioned in the statement.

Brazil remained the standout performer, with domestic demand rising 8.3 per cent and capacity up 7.4 per cent, strengthening the load factor by 0.7 points to 85.9 per cent.

In China, domestic traffic increased 6.3 per cent year-on-year, while capacity expanded 5.2 per cent, lifting the load factor by 0.9 points to 82.9 per cent.

India’s domestic market grew 7.7 per cent, while capacity rose 8.7 per cent, sending the load factor down 0.9 points to 88.5 per cent.

In Japan, domestic demand increased 3.6 per cent, while capacity rose just 0.3 per cent, pushing the load factor up 2.8 points to 87.1 per cent.

By contrast, in the US, domestic demand fell 1.8 per cent, while capacity edged up 0.2 per cent, pushing the load factor down 1.6 points to 79.6 per cent.