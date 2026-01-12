The global server market reached a record $112.4 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2025, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker.

The quarter showed another high double-digit growth rate, with vendor revenue increasing 61 per cent year-over-year compared to the same period in 2024.

Revenue generated from x86 servers rose 32.8 per cent in 2025Q3, reaching $76.3 billion, while Non-x86 servers surged 192.7 per cent year-over-year to $36.2 billion.

Servers with embedded GPUs also drove growth, with revenue increasing 49.4 per cent year-over-year, representing more than half of the total server market revenue.

The rapid adoption of servers with embedded GPUs by hyperscalers and cloud service providers has fueled the server market expansion, which almost doubled in size compared to 2024, with revenue reaching $314.2 billion for the first three quarters of 2025.

“IDC expects AI adoption keep growing at an outstanding pace as major vendors continue reporting record orders and showing strong backlogs,” said Juan Seminara, research director, Worldwide Enterprise Infrastructure Trackers. “Hyperscalers and cloud providers are still ahead with new, large deployments that require much higher compute density.”

“Additionally, we started to see major AI based Research and Education projects that will help fuel further growth path in the market,” Seminara added.

Regionally, the United States led the server market with 79.1 per cent growth compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by a 105.5 per cent increase in the accelerated server segment.

Canada followed with 69.8 per cent growth, also powered by accelerated servers.

The PRC grew 37.6 per cent year-over-year in 2025Q3, accounting for almost a fifth of the quarterly revenue worldwide.

APeJC, EMEA, and Japan also showed healthy double-digit growth, with 37.4 per cent, 31.0 per cent, and 28.1 per cent increases respectively.

Latin America experienced a modest 4.1 per cent growth in the quarter.

In terms of company performance, Dell Technologies led the OEM market with 8.3 per cent revenue share, driven by exceptional growth in accelerated servers.

Supermicro ranked second with 4.0 per cent revenue share, despite a 13.2 per cent decline compared to 2024Q3.

IEIT Systems and Lenovo statistically tied for third position, holding 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent of the market respectively.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise finished in fifth place, capturing a 3.0 per cent share of the market.