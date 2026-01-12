The number of people employed in the central government remained virtually unchanged from December 2024 to December 2025, the Statistical Service said on Monday.

In December 2025, the number of employees came to 55,301 – just 53 fewer than 12 months earlier.

Government employees are defined as those working in the civil service, public education and the security services.

The security services include the police, the fire department and the National Guard.

At the end of December 2025, a total of 23,049 people were employed in the civil service; 18,531 in public education; and 13,721 in the security services.