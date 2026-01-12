Cyprus and Greece are moving to deepen their operational cooperation on maritime security, with a focus on practical measures ranging from border surveillance to search and rescue, as regional challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean persist.

The issue was discussed on Monday during a meeting between Greece’s Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, and Cyprus’ Minister of Justice and Public Order, Costas Fitiris.

According to the discussion, and mentioned on newmoney, the two sides agreed on the need for immediate and tangible steps to strengthen collaboration between the Hellenic Coast Guard and the relevant Cypriot authorities across the full spectrum of maritime security activities.

These include efforts to combat irregular migration flows, enhance joint training initiatives and improve coordination in search-and-rescue operations.

At the same time, both ministers exchanged views on the broader security environment in the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasising the need for constant vigilance and the continuous reinforcement of operational capabilities.

Within this framework, Kikilias briefed his Cypriot counterpart on the establishment of the Hellenic Coast Guard’s new, state-of-the-art operations centre, as well as on the implementation of the ‘Aegis II’ equipment programme.

The programme foresees the acquisition of advanced technology, offshore patrol vessels and high-speed pursuit boats equipped with modern surveillance systems.

He indicated that these upgrades are designed to strengthen the Coast Guard’s capacity to police maritime borders more effectively, while also safeguarding marine parks, the exclusive economic zone, fisheries, mining activity and the country’s wider marine wealth.

The discussion also touched on Cyprus’ recent assumption of the rotating presidency of the council of the European Union, with both sides pointing to the importance of the role in advancing European cooperation on maritime security and reinforcing collective responses at EU level.