An increase in the overall number electric registered was seen in 2025, data released by the statistical service showed on Monday, with registrations of hybrid vehicles up 7.2 per cent and the number of electric car registrations up by 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the popularity of fuel-powered vehicles seemed to decline, as the overall share of petrol-powered saloons stood at 42 per cent, down 6.6 per cent from 2024, and number of diesel-powered vehicles fell by 1.4 per cent, with a recorded market share of 8.9 per cent.

The overall number of vehicle registrations increased by 5.8 per cent, reaching a total of 52,508.

The majority of the registered cars were passenger cars, numbering 40,778, an increase of more than 2,000 vehicles in 2025.

Accounting for 64.1 per cent of registrations, used cars appeared to be the preferred choice for Cypriots, contrasting a share of 35.9 per cent for new cars.

Rental car registrations increased by 32.4 per cent, totaling 5,169 vehicles.

Moped registrations showed a reverse trend, decreasing to 213 between January and December 2025, compared to 690 registrations during the same period in 2024.

The registrations of motorcycles with an engine volume above 50 cc, however, increased by 14.5 per cent, amounting to 4,467 registrations in 2025.

Japanese and German vehicles made up for the overwhelming majority of registrations, recording a share of 44.1 and 13 per cent respectively.

Most registered vehicles were white, 34.4 per cent or grey, 19.5 per cent black, while blue and silver cars were less popular, making up 8.8 per cent and 8.7 per cent.

The increase in vehicle registrations comes as Cyprus records one of the lowest shares of electric vehicles in the EU, with a proportion of only 0.3 per cent compared to the total number of passenger vehicles in 2023.

Cypriot residents have a high overall car share of 647 passenger vehicles per 1,000 residents, a figure which has increased relatively steadily since the 1990s.