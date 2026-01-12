The rain that struck the island in the last three days totalled 22.4 millimetres per square metre, bringing this month’s rainfall to 31 per cent of the usual monthly average by January 12.

Since the beginning of the month, Cyprus has recorded 31.6 millimetres per square metre of rain, representing almost a third of the average January rainfall of 102.4 millimetres.

Over the past three days, the highest rainfall was recorded in the Troodos mountains, with 51.3 millimetres in Platania and 49.5 millimetres in Prodromos.

Platania also recorded the highest overall rainfall since the beginning of January, with a total of 73.8 millimetres.

Other areas with high rainfall included Stavros tis Psokas and Pano Panagia in the Paphos forest, where 67.6 millimetres were recorded.