La Petite Maison (LPM) Limassol is delighted to announce the introduction of Friday Lunch, starting Friday, January 16, 2026, responding to growing guest demand and the rise of Limassol as a vibrant hub for business and social lunches. This new addition offers guests a fresh opportunity to enjoy LPM’s distinctive Mediterranean-led cuisine during the daytime.

Until now, LPM Limassol has been welcoming guests for dinner every evening, as well as brunch and dinner during weekends. With the launch of Friday Lunch, guests can now enjoy LPM’s signature light, vibrant and flavourful dishes in a relaxed yet elegant setting at midday.

Featuring a wide variety of menu options, Friday Lunch at LPM Limassol is ideal for special occasions, casual gatherings, or refined business lunches. Whether meeting colleagues, entertaining clients or enjoying a leisurely lunch with friends, guests can expect an atmosphere that is relaxed, elegant and effortlessly vibrant. Exclusively on the lunch menu, guests will also find monthly specials that change every month, offering a fresh opportunity to discover and enjoy new signature creations.

Friday Lunch is served every Friday from 12pm to 3pm at La Petite Maison Limassol, set within the luxurious surroundings of Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol.

With the introduction of Friday Lunch, LPM Limassol marks a new chapter in its daytime offering, expanding its culinary presence beyond evenings and weekends and inviting guests to experience the restaurant in a new, relaxed lunchtime rhythm.

For reservations, please contact: 25 862222.

About La Petite Maison

La Petite Maison (LPM) was founded in London in 2007. With 10 internationally acclaimed restaurants in locations including Dubai, Miami and Hong Kong, LPM has brought the essence of the Côte d’Azur to the global dining scene. The French Riviera-inspired restaurants are known for their light, imaginative menus with Mediterranean ingredients, laid-back and friendly service style, open and airy dining rooms with striking art and Belle Époque influences. There is a joie de vivre to be found in LPM that is hard to find elsewhere.

About Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Parklane Resort & Spa Limassol is owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited and is a member of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection brand. It is the only internationally branded five-star resort in Cyprus and features the country’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, Kalloni SPA, as well as the largest children’s activity park in Europe, Explorers Kids Club.

Built next to a 300m-long sandy beach, the resort captures the essence of distinctive Cypriot hospitality, the sophisticated aura of Limassol and the cosmopolitanism of the island of Aphrodite. Designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated by French creative studio Atelier 27, the resort features 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas, six restaurants and bars, meeting rooms, an 800-sq.m ballroom, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a hairdressing salon and an exclusive Retail Village with luxury boutiques including DIOR Men, DIOR Women, LORO PIANA, LOEWE, CELINE and BOTTEGA VENETA.