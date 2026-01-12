Limassol, Cyprus’ second-largest city, is emerging as a “hidden gem” in the international real estate market, according to Israeli businessman and real estate investor Avner Heisler, writing in Israel’s largest newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth.

In his analysis, titled “Limassol. The place where big investors hide”, Heisler describes the coastal city as “one of the most dynamic urban centres in the Eastern Mediterranean”, arguing that it is increasingly drawing the attention of international investors seeking stability amid global economic uncertainty.

While broader markets remain volatile, Heisler says real estate continues to function as a safe investment haven, particularly when paired with destinations offering steady growth and long-term prospects.

In this context, Limassol stands out for what he describes as a rare combination of quality of life and economic momentum.

Property prices, he notes, have followed a steady upward trend over the past decade, yet still remain lower than in comparable locations in Israel and across Europe.

That pricing gap, combined with sustained demand, continues to underpin investor interest.

Crucially, Heisler points out that demand for housing in Limassol is not driven solely by tourism.

Instead, it is supported year-round by the presence of international companies, professionals, students and foreign workers, factors that keep the rental market active in both the short and long term.

He also emphasises Cyprus’ favourable tax and regulatory framework, which, he argues, significantly reduces investment risk for foreign buyers and enhances the island’s overall appeal as an investment destination.

Ultimately, Heisler concludes that Limassol is not merely about returns and figures.

Rather, it offers a combination of security, lifestyle and long-term perspective, elements that, he says, today’s major investors actively seek, even if they prefer to do so quietly.