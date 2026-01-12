A Limassol man was remanded in custody by Limassol district court on Monday after fleeing arrest the previous night.

Police said they tried to apprehend the 23-year-old when they spotted his vehicle parked suspiciously on a Limassol street.

When the driver saw the police, he attempted to flee but was stopped a short distance away.

Examinations confirmed the driver’s identity as a 23-year-old man, who was initially arrested for reckless driving.

A search of the car and his home uncovered weapons and nearly 2kg of cannabis.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a folding baton, a noxious gas spray, a nylon package containing approximately half a gram of cocaine, a box of anabolic steroid vials, a sum of money, two mobile phones, and two mobile phone cards, all of which were seized.

With the man’s written consent, authorities carried out a search of his home, discovering 15 carefully hidden packages containing cannabis, weighing approximately 1 kilogram and 989 grams.

He was re-arrested for illegal possession of drugs and was taken to court on Monday, which issued a seven-day remand order against him.