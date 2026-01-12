In this day and age, where everything is happening simultaneously and a thousand different things demand our attention every day, how would you like to have a space just for yourself? A space for your ideas, colours, words, threads and small projects that make you smile? Does it sound like an oasis? Like a dream? Or, perhaps like a very good idea? You don’t need a large room, you need a small, functional, cleverly designed corner that says: “This is where I am, where I create and leave all the stress of everyday life behind.”

IKEA knows this well: inspiration fits everywhere. From the smallest square footage, to the simplest furniture, to the most unexpected corner of the house. So, read on to discover solutions that will help you find and create space for your hobbies.

Choose the micro-space that inspires you

Whether you love painting, writing stories, making jewellery, or podcasting, the first step is to find the “nest” that will host your hobby. First, find a quiet corner. From the empty space under the stairs, a corner in the living room, a side of the bedroom, or even the end of a hallway, find a space in your home that remains unused. The secret is to feel that this space “embraces” you.

Make the space your own with flexible furniture

You don’t need large, heavy desks. In this case, small desks or even folding tables work almost like magic: they appear when you want to create and disappear when you’re done. For additional functionality, depending on the needs of your hobby, you can combine wall shelves or a shelving system, such as those found in the KALLAX series, to suit your favorite pastime and evolve with you.

Smart storage: accessible, but not intrusive

The real challenge is not to start the hobby, but to keep it going. And organisation helps more than we think! If we feel that something is getting in the way of our daily lives, we’ll put it in a closet and never look at it again. However, if something has its own space and is stored without interrupting us in our daily lives, we’ll be more inclined to use it. It becomes part of our daily routine and part of our lives.

If you have a hobby that requires a lot of equipment, such as jewellery making or knitting, a trolley will help you keep it organised and prevent visual clutter in your home. Fill the trolley with materials, tools, and even small boxes for grouping items. Small solutions bring big results. A small basket on the floor, a closed cabinet or drawer unit, or even a pegboard can help you keep your hobby organized.

Remember the golden rule of storage: put what you want to see on the shelves and what you don’t want to see in boxes.

Add your own character to your corner

Now it’s your turn to add a piece of your personality to your own corner. Think about the colours that express you and translate them into throws, for example. Add a small rug for a pop of colour, fill jars with markers or paintbrushes (the entire MÅLA series can unlock your creativity), and of course, add the right lighting with a stylish lamp or a series of atmospheric lights, depending on how much light you need.

The important thing is to make choices that will inspire you, help you and put you in the mood to create and devote time to yourself.

Create the perfect ‘creativity ritual’

Your environment can inspire you. A cup of hot drink, some music, a candle, all create atmosphere. Find what expresses you, from a framed postcard to a vase of fresh flowers, and make it part of the creative process. Remember that there is no right or wrong in creation. Only small moments that make you feel your own joy and personal victory.

