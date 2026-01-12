A joint English-language Bachelor’s and Master’s programme in product design engineering will be offered by Neapolis University Paphos and the University of Western Macedonia, starting from the academic year 2026 to 2027, they announced on Monday.

“We are putting into practice the common academic space between Greece and Cyprus, fully utilising the comparative advantages of the two institutions,” rector Pantelis Sklias from Neapolis University said.

Students will spend the first two years in Paphos and later continue their studies in Kozani, where they will receive laboratory training, closely connecteced to the industry.

The Bachelor’s programme is designed to combine theory with modern design methodology and will include extensive practical training, adding up to a total of 240 European Credit Points (ECTS).

The integrated Master’s programme can be completed as a single postgraduate degree, totalling 300 ECTS.