As part of a glamorous evening filled with creativity, high aesthetics and distinguished guests, the Sattori Design Collection officially opened a few days ago, marking the arrival of a new destination for luxury interior design in Cyprus.

The inauguration was performed by Paphos Mayor Faidonas Faidonos, in the presence of representatives of the leading English furniture company Timothy Oulton.

The new showroom offers the public a curated experience of contemporary design, introducing the internationally renowned British brand Timothy Oulton to Cyprus for the first time through an exclusive collection that reflects the brand’s distinctive aesthetic identity and authentic craftsmanship. Sattori is the first store to host the great brand in the Mediterranean region, while the space also hosts other leading brands such as MIA MILANO.

“Sattori Design Collection is not just a space. It is a vision. A vision born out of my love for design, handmade quality and timeless aesthetics,” noted George Evagorou, Creative Director of Sattori Design Collection.

Designed by Sattori, the showroom serves as a space for inspiration, where visitors can discover complete interior design solutions.

During the opening, guests had the opportunity to explore the exquisite collections up close, experience the unique aesthetic of Timothy Oulton pieces, and learn about Sattori’s philosophy, which focuses on uniqueness, craftsmanship, and a distinctive customer experience.

With its opening, Sattori Design Collection brings a new perspective on interior design to Cyprus, one where authenticity and creativity coexist with a contemporary approach to luxurious and refined decoration. A new era of refined decoration begins!

The boutique communication agency Cal Creative Communication was responsible for organising the evening.