Four women artists who are part of the Beauty Line Art Foundation’s inaugural residency programme are getting ready to present the Foundation’s first exhibition, titled The Promise that Remains. The Foundation was founded in 2024 in Nicosia with the aim of strengthening the role of art in contemporary society and now, one of its first actions is unfolding.

Through mentoring programmes, educational workshops, exhibitions, lectures and open calls, BAF supports contemporary artistic creation as well as the processes of research and production. A strategic goal of the foundation is the creation of a permanent collection of contemporary Cypriot art.

This January, BAF marks the end of its two-month residency programme carried out in its studios in central Nicosia, presenting the group exhibition from January 14 to March 14.

The exhibition emerged from the open call You Promised me Love and shifts its focus not to the promise itself, but to what remains when that promise fractures or falls silent: the trace, the shadow and the fragile architecture that continues to exist even after certainty has collapsed.

Four artists — Anna Psalti, Eirini Kattou, Marina Ieridou (lamarina), and Savina Ioannou — selected by a five-member jury, worked for two months as part of the BAF residency programme under the guidance of four mentors. The works presented in this exhibition were created entirely during this period of research and production.

Through a variety of media and materials, the works approach the notion of the promise as an unstable field between presence and absence; as a relationship that transforms, persists and dissolves, allowing new meanings to emerge.

The exhibition does not seek a single narrative, but rather proposes an experience of staying and listening. The promise that remains invites the viewer to move within this tension, towards something unfulfilled, something that persists, something that continues to leave its mark.

Group exhibition by Anna Psalti, Eirini Kattou, Marina Ieridou (lamarina), and Savina Ioannou. Part of the Beauty Line Art Foundation’s two-month residency programme. January 14-March 14. BAF, Archbishop Makarios III Avenue 10–16, Nicosia. Opening night: 6.30pm. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 3pm-6pm or by appointment. [email protected]