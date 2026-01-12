More snow is expected to fall in the Troodos mountains on Monday, with rain, hailstones, and isolated storms expected in lower ground.

The storms are expected to be most intense in the morning, with calmer weather expected as the days go on, though isolated storms are still possible in the west and north of the island.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, more isolated rain and storms are expected in low ground, with sleet and snow forecast for mountainous areas.

Temperatures will drop to six degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, eight degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and exactly zero degrees Celsius in the mountains, where frost will form overnight and in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is expected to be largely similar to Monday, with snow in the mountains and storms in lower ground, and lower temperatures than Monday forecast.

The skies are expected to clear on Wednesday, with partial cloud forecast on Thursday, and temperatures rising as the week goes on.

As of 6.30am on Monday, the depth of snow atop Mount Olympus was one centimetre.