Mid-January, and yes, that’s next week already, brings two classical music evenings to Limassol and Nicosia. Behind them is, of course, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, which welcomes two internationally-acclaimed artists for its Starlight 3 concert series.

Celebrated soprano Miah Persson, admired for her luminous voice and expressive depth, continues to captivate audiences worldwide and heads to Cyprus for the concerts at Pattihio Municipal Theatre on Thursday and Nicosia Municipal Theatre on Friday.

At the podium, Wolfram Christ, the former Principal Viola of the Berlin Philharmonic and now an active conductor with leading European ensembles, brings his refined musical insight and distinctive artistic leadership.

The Starlight 3 programme opens with Fanny Mendelssohn’s vibrant Overture in C major, a radiant, finely-crafted work that showcases her remarkable command of vibrant orchestral colour. The concert’s highlights are the two showcase moments for soprano Miah Persson: Mozart’s enchantingly lyrical ‘Deh vieni non tardar’ and Beethoven’s impressively poignant and powerful dramatic scena ‘Ah! Perfido’. The concert concludes with Beethoven’s spirited Symphony no. 8, a masterful blend of wit, clarity and symphonic brilliance.

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with soprano Miah Persson and conductor Wolfram Christ. January 15. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. January 16. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy