A 48-year-old and a 21-year-old were on Monday arrested pursuant to court warrants in connection with two separate cases of burglary and theft in Larnaca and Nicosia.

The first case, involving the 21-year-old suspect, concerns the burglary of a residence in Larnaca on December 16, during which several items including jewlery, were stolen.

The second case, involving the 48-year-old suspect, concerns the theft of property from a building in the Strovolos district of Nicosia on January 10.

The stolen goods include two alumnium doors, which were later found at the residence of the suspect. The items were identified as stolen by the contractor of the building in question.