The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) met this week with Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis in the context of close contacts aimed at coordinating issues that will concern the Cyprus shipping industry in the new year.

The meeting focused on a substantive and constructive discussion, while the chamber also expressed its appreciation for the Deputy Minister’s “steadfast commitment to supporting the Cypriot and European Shipping”.

The CSC was represented by its president Andreas Neophytou and general manager Alexandros Iosifidis.

The chamber also welcomed Cyprus’ assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, extending warm wishes for every success.

The Presidency was described as “a unique opportunity to highlight the potential of the shipping industry and its significant contribution to the economy of Cyprus and Europe”.

With a shared vision and a spirit of close cooperation, the CSC noted that it will continue to actively collaborate with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping to promote initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of European shipping and shape a sustainable future for the sector.

Critical issues facing the industry were discussed during the meeting, with particular emphasis on decarbonisation.

The discussions confirmed the need to continue substantive cooperation and to work together for “realistic and sustainable solutions that ensure the competitiveness of European Shipping”.

Special reference was made to the financing of projects through the state’s income from the trading of pollutant rights under the European Emissions Trading System, which “will contribute to the decarbonization of Cyprus Shipping”.

The CSC expressed particular interest in the upcoming actions of the Deputy Ministry during the EU Presidency, especially in the areas of maritime education and the promotion of women in the maritime industry, fields in which the chamber has been actively involved since its establishment.