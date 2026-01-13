Mud, debris and leaves were observed on several roads in Miliou in the Paphos area, causing roads to be blocked and making driving in the area particularly dangerous, the community countil warned on Tuesday.

Council Presιdeνt Eva Chrysanthou told the Cyprus Μail that the landslides affected both main and rural roads and that they presented a serious safety issue.

She said the roads that were deemed particularly dangerous have been marked as such, with alternative routes provided for drivers.

The Paphos district administration (EOA) is currently working to clear obstacles from the roads and confirmed that the local community authority is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to keep the public informed of further developments.