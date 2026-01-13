Icy conditions have forced staff to close Vienna International Airport until at least 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Tuesday and limit fights at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport, both hubs said.

A thick layer of ice had formed on runways in Vienna and kept freezing up again after efforts to clear it, a spokesperson said. Flights being diverted to other airports, they added.

Freezing rain had left Prague Airport operating in a “very limited mode”, according to a message on its X account.

Delays were expected through the day and arrivals were being restricted as staff worked to de-ice the main runway, it added.