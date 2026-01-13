Limassol, Cyprus – 12 January 2026

MHV Group proudly announces its role as official partner and Parklane Resort & Spa hospitality sponsor of the inaugural Cyprus EMEA Healthspan Summit, organised by the St. Moritz Longevity Forum.

The landmark Summit will take place on 27–28 April 2026 at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, setting a new benchmark for international dialogue on longevity, wellbeing, and the future of human health.

This partnership reflects a shared philosophy: that environments shape outcomes, and that progress in health and longevity deserves a setting defined by excellence, vision, and purpose. MHV as Official Partner and Parklane Resort & Spa as hospitality sponsor, will curate an elevated experience for global leaders in science, medicine, technology, and investment, ensuring that every moment of the Summit is shaped by refinement, comfort, and thoughtful design.

A Destination for the Future of Healthspan

Parklane Resort & Spa was selected as the host venue for its unparalleled positioning at the intersection of luxury hospitality, wellness, and international convening. As Cyprus’s only internationally branded beachfront luxury resort, Parklane offers world-class conference facilities, advanced wellness infrastructure, and an atmosphere defined by discretion, elegance, and Mediterranean authenticity. Its holistic philosophy and purpose-built design make it the natural home for a global conversation focused on healthier, longer lives.

Positioning Cyprus as a Mediterranean Hub for Healthspan Innovation

The Cyprus EMEA Healthspan Summit marks a pivotal step in positioning the island as a strategic Mediterranean hub for biotechnology, preventative healthcare, and longevity investment. Through MHV Group’s leadership in luxury hospitality and destination creation, the Summit will benefit from an environment that encourages meaningful exchange, where ideas move fluidly between research, policy, and capital.

“We are delighted to partner with MHV Group for the inaugural Cyprus EMEA Healthspan Summit,” said the Organising Committee of the St. Moritz Longevity Forum. “Parklane exemplifies the standards of excellence, wellness infrastructure, and refined hospitality required for a longevity ecosystem of this calibre. MHV Group’s visionary approach to destination-making makes them the ideal partner for convening the world’s leading minds.”

Elevating the Global Longevity Conversation

Curated by the team behind the internationally recognised St. Moritz Longevity Forum, the Summit will unfold under the theme “Innovating Life: Shaping the Future of Longevity.” Over two days, participants will engage in high-level keynotes, curated panels, and closed-door discussions exploring five defining pillars of the longevity ecosystem:

Regenerative Medicine & Biomarkers – Advancing the science of biological age, prevention, and cellular regeneration.

AI in Healthcare – Harnessing machine learning to accelerate diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalised medicine.

Longevity Infrastructure – Designing clinics, communities, and cities that enable healthy ageing.

Financial Longevity – Rethinking wealth management, insurance, and investment for extended lifespans.

Social Policy & the Centenarian Society – Redefining work, purpose, and community support in an ageing world.

The programme is designed to foster meaningful exchange between pioneering scientists, visionary entrepreneurs, institutional investors, and policymakers, transforming insight into action.

MHV Group: Curating Places Where Progress Happens

For MHV Group, this partnership is a natural extension of its vision to create destinations that matter, places where global conversations unfold and lasting value is created for people and communities.

“We are honoured to welcome the Cyprus EMEA Healthspan Summit to Parklane,” said MHV Group. “As the global focus shifts from lifespan to healthspan, this Summit represents an important moment for Cyprus and the wider region. At MHV, we believe hospitality has a role to play beyond accommodation—it can inspire ideas, connect minds, and shape the future. Parklane provides the ideal stage for this dialogue.”

By aligning luxury hospitality with thought leadership in health and longevity, MHV Group continues to position its destinations as platforms for progress—where wellbeing, innovation, and human connection converge.

Attendance at the Cyprus EMEA Healthspan Summit is intentionally limited to ensure depth of engagement and meaningful networking. Further information on participation is available via the official St. Moritz Longevity Forum: https://stmoritzlongevityforum.ch/cyprus-emea-healthspan-summit/

About MHV Group

MHV Group specialises in upscale hospitality, premium residential, and mixed-use destination development across the Mediterranean. Guided by a vision to elevate lives through distinctive hospitality and visionary real estate, MHV creates places that blend global standards with local culture, delivering enduring value for guests, partners, and communities. Through landmark projects and international collaborations, MHV is shaping Cyprus and the wider region as destinations of choice for luxury, wellbeing, and investment.

About Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Parklane Resort & Spa Limassol is owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited and is a member of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection brand. It is the only internationally branded 5-star resort in Cyprus and features the country’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, Kalloni SPA, as well as the largest children’s activity park in Europe, Explorers Kids Club. Built next to a 300-metre-long sandy beach, the resort captures the essence of distinctive Cypriot hospitality, the sophisticated aura of Limassol and the cosmopolitanism of the island of Aphrodite. Designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated by French creative studio Atelier 27, the resort features 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas, six restaurants and bars, meeting rooms, an 800m² ballroom, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a hairdressing salon, and an exclusive Retail Village with luxury boutiques including DIOR Men, DIOR Women, LORO PIANA, LOEWE, CELINE and BOTTEGA VENETA.

About the St. Moritz Longevity Forum

The St. Moritz Longevity Forum is a prestigious global platform dedicated to advancing healthy human lifespans. Through its high-level summits and curated ecosystem, the Forum connects world-leading scientists, investors, and policymakers to accelerate innovation and translate research into real-world impact—shaping a healthier, more sustainable future for society.