What’s in a memory? Two artists seek to find out as they present a new Nicosia exhibition exploring memory as a living, fragile, and constantly shifting experience. Stephanos Philippou and Anastasia Sivkova are currently showing their Anamnesis exhibition (Greek for ‘memories’) at Gloria Gallery, inviting viewers to discover fragments of their memories, traces of the past and the mind.

Opened in early January, the exhibition will continue to display the drawings, watercolours and canvases of the artists until January 30. At the heart of the exhibition lies the artists’ shared intention to capture moments before they fade. Each work functions as a fragment of memory, shaped by personal experiences, emotions and sensory impressions.

Whether precise or expressive, the artworks act as visual traces of places, moods and fleeting moments that have left their mark. Through colour, texture and line, the artists propose a deep, introspective exploration of memory – how it forms, dissolves and re-emerges. The exhibition invites the viewer not only to observe, but also to remember.

One of the two artists is Stephanos Philippou, an architect and artist who complements his 15-year architectural career with a highly expressive artistic practice. Of Cypriot, Serbian and French descent, his work reflects a lifelong passion for creation, beginning with childhood sketches and evolving through experimentation with a wide range of traditional and digital media.

Working with watercolour, graphite, pastel, charcoal and acrylics, Stephanos captures ephemeral moments, moods and textures. His art is driven by a desire to preserve memories and sensations, drawing inspiration from architecture and art history.

Anastasia Sivkova is a self-taught artist whose practice is rooted in a deep and enduring love for painting. From her early childhood sketches to her current work, she has shaped an independent artistic voice guided by curiosity, experimentation and an intuitive understanding of colour and mood.

Working primarily with acrylic, oil, watercolour, and gouache, she draws inspiration from nature – its textures, rhythms, and quiet beauty. Her paintings unfold through subtle, intentional details that invite close observation. Her art functions as a personal archive of an ongoing search for beauty in simplicity, in the spark of the moment, and in the act of creation itself.

Anamnesis

Exhibition by Stephanos Philippou and Anastasia Sivkova on memory. Until January 30. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Monday: 5.30pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.45 and 5.30pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-12.45. Tel: 22-762605. www.gloriagallery.com