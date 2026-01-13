The nephrology clinic at Nicosia General Hospital was on Tuesday renamed the Alkis Pierides Nephrology Clinic, in honour of the doctor’s contribution to the development of nephrology in Cyprus.

Speaking at the renaming ceremony, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said the decision was intended to honour “a brilliant scientist who dedicated his life to the development of nephrology in our country, a scientist who served medicine with particular dedication, but above all a physician who always put the human being at the centre.”

Describing Pierides as the father of nephrology in Cyprus, the minister portrayed him as not only an excellent clinician but also an inspirer of modernisation and a model of humanism.

He highlighted Pierides’ emphasis on personalised care, scientific excellence and empathy, along with his decisive role in establishing Cyprus’ first transplant centre and developing dialysis units in public hospitals, services that transformed kidney patient care and offered new hope to families previously without such support.

Charalambides added that Pierides’ work had earned international recognition. He was honoured by the British Royal Academy with the title of Fellow of the Royal Academy, as well as by the American Academy of Nephrology, the Hellenic Nephrological Society and the University of Cyprus.

The minister stressed that naming the clinic after Alkis Pierides was not merely an honorary gesture, but a commitment to uphold the principles he embodied.

“May it remain a symbol of quality, humanity, professionalism and contribution; a living bearer of the legacy of a great doctor who honoured his profession,” he concluded.