December saw 200 bowlers from 20 countries across the world descend on Paphos, to participate in The Atlantic Senior Fours Bowls competition, a World Bowls approved competition for the over 55’s.

This is the second time this competition has taken place in Paphos, the previous one having taken place in 2023.

Although there was a mixed bag of weather, including earthquakes, rain, wind and thunder there was some great bowls played.

The ladies champions from 2023 Cyprus were unsuccessful this time however, in the mixed competitions. Cyprus claimed two bronze medals in the Bowl final, which for a small country of about 160 bowlers was a great result.

To everyone who participated, well done and we look forward to seeing you all again in 2027.