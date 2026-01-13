A 68-year-old resident of Larnaca district was arrested on Tuesday following a coordinated operation by the anti-corruption and anti-piracy units, according to a police statement.

The arrest came after a search of the man’s home, carried out under a court warrant, during which 993 sheets of A4 paper were found. Preliminary indications suggest the sheets may have been laced with controlled substances.

The suspect is under investigation for conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawful supply of a controlled drug, unlawful possession of a controlled drug, and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

The police investigation is ongoing.