Police seized four vehicles and filed more than 70 traffic complaints during overnight operations from Monday into Tuesday, after carrying out over 370 traffic checks on roads across the island.

Of the four vehicles seized, one was identified as a stolen motorcycle.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in Limassol on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of an offensive weapon and theft of property.

In addition, police carried out a series of “preventive inspections” at various premises as part of efforts to combat criminal activity.