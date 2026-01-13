Back to School Wrestling

Nicosia, Cyprus: Pro Wrestling Cyprus kicks off 2026 in emphatic fashion with Back to School Wrestling, an event that raises the bar for professional wrestling in Cyprus. The night brings international champions back to the island, along with athletes experienced in major global wrestling promotions such as WWE and other top international franchises, through a landmark collaboration and matches where anything goes.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 7, at the Stavros Gymnasium Indoor Hall in Strovolos, promising an evening packed with intensity, action, and career-defining encounters.

Women’s Division

Two major women’s matches headline the card:

Session Moth vs Mila Schmidt

No.1 Contender’s Match for the Cyprus Women’s Championship

No.1 Contender’s Match for the Cyprus Women’s Championship Melissa Fierce vs Nightshade

Cyprus Women’s Championship Match

With the season at a critical point, the future of the title will be decided inside the ring.

Historic Collaboration with PROGRESS Wrestling

In a match of international significance, the PROGRESS UK Atlas Championship will be defended.

The reigning champion Saxon Huxley, a former WWE competitor and a regular performer in Japan with Pro Wrestling NOAH, will put his title on the line against JJ Gale.

This bout officially marks the collaboration between Pro Wrestling Cyprus and PROGRESS Wrestling, the leading professional wrestling company in the United Kingdom, paving the way for future international events and the exchange of top-level talent.

“Back to School Wrestling represents exactly what Pro Wrestling Cyprus stands for: quality, intensity, and wrestling without limits,” said Barry Charalambous, Promoter of Pro Wrestling Cyprus.

“Our partnership with PROGRESS Wrestling brings international championships and elite-level action to Cyprus, bringing fans closer to the global professional wrestling scene. And this is only the beginning.”

Tag Team Championship Match

The Cyprus Tag Team Championships will also be on the line, as the reigning champions Lions Pride, led by Rocco Garzya, defend their titles against Spencer Paul and a mystery partner, whose identity remains unknown.

Main Event – No Rules Match

The night culminates with a No Rules / No Disqualification match for the Cyprus Championship.

Former champion Tom La Ruffa faces current titleholder Tate Mayfairs, following their controversial encounter at Cyprus Comic Con last October, where Mayfairs secured victory using brass knuckles behind the referee’s back.

La Ruffa demanded justice — and the answer was clear:

No Rules. No Disqualification.

Pinfall, submission, or knockout.

Weapons are legal. Fighting outside the ring is allowed.

Anything goes.

Event Information