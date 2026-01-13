Fire engines and agricultural tractors have been converted into snowploughs to clear snow from mountain roads and ensure residents can move freely, the forestry department said on Tuesday.

According to the department, clearing operations are currently under way on roads within the Troodos national forest, as well as in areas around the Kykkos Monastery and the Cross of Psoka, in cooperation with the public works department.

The department urged motorists travelling in these areas to exercise particular caution, use appropriate vehicles, and strictly follow police instructions.