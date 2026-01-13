Turkish Cypriot politician Oz Karahan on Tuesday announced his intention to stand as a candidate in May’s parliamentary elections, becoming the first Turkish Cypriot to do so since the outbreak of intercommunal violence on the island in 1963.

He will feature on the Ecologist Movement’s list in the Nicosia district and said in his announcement that Cyprus is “going through a critical period”.

“Challenges to the country’s sovereignty, deep and systemic corruption, economic insecurity affecting people’s daily lives, the continued flight of young people abroad, and a demographic shift that is gradually reshaping the country itself have converged into a permanent situation,” he said.

He added that “all of this has created a pervasive feeling that stability had been replaced by uncertainty”.

“There is no other Cyprus. There is only this country and the future we choose to shape within it. Therefore, resignation and distancing cannot be the answer. What is needed is a collective effort to confront the political practices and the political establishment which are responsible for the current situation and to reclaim what belongs to society as a whole,” he said.

What belongs to society as a whole, he said, is “the integrity of the institutions and the right to a future which will not be defined by decline”.

He said he had chosen to stand on the Ecologist Movement’s list as the party is “the only political force with more than 30 years of continuous political presence and a clean political record”.

The party, he said, is “recognised by society for its integrity and its refusal to compromise basic principles for power”.

“My political approach will continue to be based on defending sovereignty and democratic continuity, strengthening this country’s ability to rely economically and socially on its own strengths, and restoring trust through transparency, consistency, and respect for the individual,” he said.

Karahan opposes a federal solution to the Cyprus problem – the model ostensibly favoured by President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman – instead supporting a solution by means of a unitary state akin to the Republic of Cyprus initially envisioned by the 1960 constitution. Greece and Turkey are also unitary states.

In supporting this model, he was arrested in October 2024 after unfurling a banner which read “Republic of Cyprus: the only solution” at an independence day parade. The police found that the banner contained “political content” – something which is forbidden at independence day parades.

The Republic of Cyprus’ constitution initially foresaw a parliament with 50 voting members, of whom 35 would be Greek Cypriots and 15 would be Turkish Cypriots, as well as non-voting observers belonging to the Armenian, Latin, and Maronite communities.

Following the breakdown of constitutional order and the outbreak of intercommunal violence in 1963, the Turkish Cypriots were unable to return to their seats in parliament, leaving just 35 voting members.

That figure was raised to 56 Greek Cypriots ahead of the 1985 parliamentary elections after the constitution was altered using the doctrine of necessity. The amendment foresees 24 Turkish Cypriots also being elected, but with the Cyprus problem remaining unsolved, this has not yet happened.

Karahan will not stand as one of the 24 Turkish Cypriots, but on the list of 56, as, in line with the doctrine of necessity, Turkish Cypriots who live in territories under government control can vote and stand in presidential and parliamentary elections.

The election will take place on May 24.