Larnaca cultural centre Obiimy is getting ready to host the opening of the solo exhibition What If, by artist Ilan Vigo. The organisers first became acquainted with Vigo’s work during her participation at the 2025 Larnaca Biennale, noticing her installation for its distinctive form and strong visual presence. On Friday at 6.30pm, the art is presented again in Larnaca, continuing its journey.

Vigo explores the encounter between material and language. She creates sculptures using composite materials, cement, sand, glue and other elements and also works with laser-cut metal.

As part of the installation What If, the artist will present works previously shown at the 2025 Biennale, as well as new pieces created specifically for this solo exhibition at Obiimy. On the opening day, the exhibition will be accompanied by an art talk with the artist during which she will speak about the exhibited works and her creative process. Following that, the showcase will remain open to visitors in Larnaca until January 30.

What If

Solo art exhibition by Ilan Vigo. January 16-30. Obiimy, Larnaca. Opening night: 6.30pm. Tel: 96-381081