Ancoria Bank announces the appointment of Marios Hadjikyriacou to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Hadjikyriacou officially assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer of Ancoria Bank, following approval by the Central Bank of Cyprus. Hadjikyriacou has also been appointed as an Executive Member of the Bank’s Board of Directors.

Hadjikyriacou began his career in the banking sector in 1998, gaining experience in Cyprus and abroad, where he held managerial positions in the fields of Investments and Capital Markets. Before joining Ancoria Bank, he served as General Manager of Wealth Management at Eurobank Cyprus and as Deputy Director of Private Banking at Eurobank Group. He holds a degree in Finance from Baruch College, City University of New York, and an MBA from the University of Cyprus.

Dr Dimitra Plati, Vice Chairperson of Ancoria Bank’s Board of Directors, expressed her satisfaction with the appointment. “We are delighted to welcome Marios Hadjikyriacou to Ancoria Bank,” she stated. “His proven experience in key areas of strategic development, combined with his deep understanding of the Cypriot market, makes him an ideal choice to lead the Bank in implementing its strategic plans, elevating it as an important pillar of the banking system and the society.”